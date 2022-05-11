Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HCL Tech, ITC, GNFC and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 logged mild gains in early deals on Wednesday amid mixed moves in global markets as investors awaited key inflation data from the US due later in the day. All sectors were in the green in early hours, with financial, oil & gas and metal shares being the biggest index movers.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 810 with a stop loss at 860.5

Sell Coromandel International for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 901

Sell L&T Finance for a target of Rs 76 with a stop loss at Rs 82

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 803

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,130-1,150 with a stop loss at Rs 1,050

Sell ITC for a target of Rs 250-247 with a stop loss at Rs 265