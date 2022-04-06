Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Dr Reddy's, Birlasoft, Dixon and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began Wednesday's session on a weak note following a gap-down start, as the prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening once again spooked investors globally . Both headline indices fell as much as 0.8 percent in early deals. The Sensex dropped as much as 481.9 points to 59,694.6 and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,819.2, down 138.3 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets fell tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard brought investors' focus back to the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb worsening inflation. The dollar hit a near two-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.7 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, tech and other growth stocks pulled Wall Street's main indices lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent, the Dow Jones 0.8 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 480

Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 4,820 with a stop loss at Rs 4,490

Buy Glenmark for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 461.5

Sell Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 16,400 with a stop loss at Rs 17,000

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 60-62 with a stop loss at Rs 54