Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Axis Bank, Grasim, Bosch and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets. At 7:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 24.5 points or 0.1 percent at 18,271, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets rose led by tech stocks, following overnight gains in the US. Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, having recovered initial losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.4 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.3 percent.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0. 1 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a muted start in the US on Friday. On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.3 percent to a record closing high.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Axis Bank for a target price of Rs 845-850 with a stop loss at Rs 790
Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 179
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,790 with a stop loss at Rs 1,725
Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,890 with a stop loss at Rs 2,820
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,800
Sell L&T Finance for a target of Rs 82 with a stop loss at Rs 88
