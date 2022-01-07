Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Aditya Birla Fashion, Tata Power, USL and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Jan 07, 2022, 09:04 AM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note tracking gains across other Asian markets. At 8:14 am, Singapore Exchange ( SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 25.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,845, having risen as much as 58 points earlier in the day.

Asian shares rebounded on Friday from the previous day's fall, which came after Fed minutes revealed a hawkish tone of officials, stoking once again fears of earlier-than-expected rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.7 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent in Asia.

On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices closed 0.1-0.5 percent lower , after swinging between gains and losses for much of the session. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tata Power for a target price of Rs 250-255 with a stop loss at Rs 220

Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 930-940 with a stop loss at Rs 880

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 286

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 138 with a stop loss at Rs 130

Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 8,000 with a stop loss at Rs 7,825

Buy NBCC for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 49