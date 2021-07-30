Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to make a weak start on Friday tracking a negative trend in other Asian markets. At 8:57 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the 50-scrip benchmark index Nifty50 in India -- were down 76.5 points or 0.48 percent at 15,762.50. On Thursday, the Sensex index had closed 209 points higher at 52,653, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled up 69 points at 15,778, both breaking a three-day losing streak.
Equities in other parts of Asia also slipped on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.84 percent, taking its losses for the week to more than 6.5 percent. The index was on track for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.71 percent, and was set for an 11th straight month of falls.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Shrikant Chouhan — Kotak Securities