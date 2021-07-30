Home

    Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    As Dalal Street is likely to make a weak start, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell on Friday.

    Dalal Street is likely to make a weak start on Friday tracking a negative trend in other Asian markets. At 8:57 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the 50-scrip benchmark index Nifty50 in India -- were down 76.5 points or 0.48 percent at 15,762.50. On Thursday, the Sensex index had closed 209 points higher at 52,653, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled up 69 points at 15,778, both breaking a three-day losing streak.

    Equities in other parts of Asia also slipped on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.84 percent, taking its losses for the week to more than 6.5 percent. The index was on track for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.71 percent, and was set for an 11th straight month of falls.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Shrikant Chouhan — Kotak Securities

    —Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 980
    —Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 160 with a stop loss at Rs 145
    —Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 425
    Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy L&T Infotech around Rs 4,600 for a target of Rs 4,800 with a stop loss at Rs 4,500
    —Buy HCL Tech around Rs 1,005 for a target of Rs 1,040 with a stop loss at Rs 989
    —Sell HDFC Life for a target of Rs 640 with a stop loss at Rs 672.5
    —Sell Apollo Tyre for a target of Rs 205 with a stop loss at Rs 221
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv14,263.40 -335.65 -2.30
    SBI Life Insura1,104.40 -24.45 -2.17
    SBI433.65 -7.90 -1.79
    Bajaj Finance6,297.35 -102.75 -1.61
    Bharti Airtel561.00 -6.15 -1.08
