Top stock tips by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Apollo Hospitals and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 54 points or 0.3 percent to 15,897.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. All eyes are on the listing of state-run LIC's shares on exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 3,710- 3,729 with a stop loss at Rs 3,665

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,650 with a stop loss at Rs 1,576

Buy Strides Pharma for a target of Rs 306 with a stop loss at Rs 289

Sell ITC for a target of Rs 244 with a stop loss at Rs 258.5