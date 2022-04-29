Top stock tips by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar: IndusInd, Larsen & Toubro and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 entered the May futures & options series on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. The 30-scrip index rose as much as 381.8 points or 0.7 percent to touch 57,902.8 in early deals and the broader Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 17,349.3, up 104.3 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets began the last day of the week in the green, taking strong cues from Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early hours.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng flat. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.9 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices rose sharply after a strong quarterly report from Meta Platforms lifted beaten down technology and growth stocks. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 percent, the Dow 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy IndusInd Bank for targets of Rs 1,021 and Rs 1,033 with a stop loss at Rs 969

Buy Dabur India for targets of Rs 590 and Rs 605 with a stop loss at Rs 561

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,025 with a stop loss at Rs 980

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,748 with a stop loss at Rs 1,708

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 164.5 with a stop loss at Rs 157.5