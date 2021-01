The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday as the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the opening for domestic Nifty, was trading 34.50 points or 0.25 percent higher at 14,016.00 at 8:25 am, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,965 and 1,945

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,380, target at Rs 2,460

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 663

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,540, target at Rs 7,800

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Motherson Sumi Systems around Rs 163-163.5 with a stop loss below Rs 160, target at Rs 172

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,165, target at Rs 1,225

- Sell Amar Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 934, target at Rs 900

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,720

