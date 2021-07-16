Top stock tips by Prakash Gaba, Shrikant Chouhan for today

The Indian equity market may open flat on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 11.50 points or 0.07 percent higher at the 15,933.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

—Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,160

—Buy DLF with a stop loss of 315, target at Rs 350

—Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,516, target at Rs 1,540

—Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,567, target at Rs 1,620

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 2,975

—Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,300

—Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.