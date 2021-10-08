Top stock tips by Prakash Gaba, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Pidilite, Dabur and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive opening on Friday tracking strength across global markets on improving risk appetite among investors. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 44.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,860.

Equities in other Asian markets rose as China returned from a one week holiday. Investors eyed key US jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, having rallied 2.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8 percent. Chinese blue chips rose 0.6 percent while Hong Kong shares climbed up one percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices rose 0.8-1.1 percent in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology stocks, after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default later this month..

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a flat to mildly positive start in the US on Friday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bata India for a target price of Rs 2,000 with a stop loss at Rs 1,920

Buy PI Industries for a target of Rs 3,350 with a stop loss at Rs 3,200

Buy Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Buy TCS for a target of Rs 3,975 with a stop loss at Rs 3,875

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 133

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,555 with a stop loss at Rs 1,493

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 422

Sell Dabur India for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 622