Top stock tips by Prakash Gaba, Kush Bohra: Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Can Fin Homes and more

Indian shares began the first day of the new financial year and the April F&O series on a negative note on the back of weak global cues. The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 22 points to start at 58,546, while the broader NSE Nifty50 was just 7 points down at 17,457.
Among shares, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Eicher Motors and HDFC were top Nifty losers, while Nifty gainers included NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance and ONGC.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst
Buy National Aluminium Company with a stop loss of Rs 120-121 and target of Rs 126
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss of Rs 480 and target of Rs 500
Sell BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 50 and target of Rs 45-46
Kush Bohra, kushbohra.com
Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 645
Buy Neogen Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 1,720 and target of Rs 1,780