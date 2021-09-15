Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Titan, Infosys, GAIL and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 32.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,423.5, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices fell 0.53-0.8 percent after data showed inflation cooling in the US, raising fresh questions on when the US central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases. S&P E-Mini futures were up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead in the US.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan for a target price of Rs 2,090 with a stop loss at Rs 2,030

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,705 with a stop loss at Rs 1,670

Sell Alkem for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,840

Sell AU Bank for a target of Rs 1,110 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 61 with a stop loss at Rs 56.3

Buy GAIL around Rs 154.5 for a target of Rs 164 with a stop loss at Rs 151

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,920 with a stop loss at Rs 2,826

Buy IndusInd Bank above Rs 1,041 for a target of Rs 1,085 with a stop loss at Rs 1,020