Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Tech Mahindra, IRCTC, Hero MotoCorp and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note amid cautious gains across other Asian markets. At 8:49 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 35 points or 0.2 percent at 17,394.5.

Equities in other parts of Asia edged higher as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

A holiday in the US made for thin conditions and kept MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to a small gain of 0.2 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.7 percent. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 percent.

Investors were still assessing the fallout from the September payrolls report, which showed a much smaller increase in jobs than expected, but also a pickup in wages.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy BPCL for a target price of Rs 504 with a stop loss at Rs 485

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,850 with a stop loss at Rs 2,775

Buy Indian Oil for a target of Rs 120 with a stop loss at Rs 110

Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 1,470 with a stop loss at Rs 1,420

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 2,915 with a stop loss at Rs 2,840

Buy IndiGo for a target price of Rs 1,995 with a stop loss at Rs 1,940

Sell Glenmark for a target price of Rs 526 with a stop loss at Rs 540

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.