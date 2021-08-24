Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, McDowell and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, tracking gains in other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 90.5 points or 0.55 percent at 16,585.50.

Equities in other Asian markets rose tracking an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, with Japanese and South Korean benchmark indices jumping over 1 percent each.

US markets rallied on Monday with the Nasdaq touching an all-time closing high as market participants looked ahead to the Jackson Hole Symposium expected to convene later this week. The S&P 500 settled close to a record closing high.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Lombard GI for a target price of Rs 1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,473

Buy McDowells for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 685

Sell Tata Motors around Rs 278-279 for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 286

Sell Mahanagar Gas around Rs 1,090 for a target of Rs 1,055 with a stop loss at Rs 1,106

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,240

Buy IndiGo for a target price of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target price of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 615

Sell Zee Entertainment for a target price of Rs 166 with a stop loss at Rs 173

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.