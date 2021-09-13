Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Tata Consumer, Gujarat Gas, Marico and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

The Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:42 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were down 81.5 points or 0.5 percent at 17,359, hinting at a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets made a guarded start on Monday to a week packed with important US and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple’s latest iPhones. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was near peaks last visited in 1990.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, after running into profit taking last week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy PFC for a target price of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 132

Buy Marico for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 562

Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,475 with a stop loss at Rs 2,399

Buy ZEE for a target of Rs 192 with a stop loss at Rs 179

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 696 with a stop loss at Rs 678

Buy Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 895 with a stop loss at Rs 865

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 224 with a stop loss at Rs 231

Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 670 with a stop loss at Rs 688

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.