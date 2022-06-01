Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Sun Pharma, IGL, Bosch and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 gave up early gains in a volatile session on Wednesday, a day after official data showed the country's GDP expanded 8.7 percent in the year ended March 2022 as expected.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 15,200 with a stop loss at Rs 14,400

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 160 with a stop loss at Rs 152

Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 875

Buy Zee for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 246

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss above Rs 955

Sell Gujarat State Petronet with a stop loss above Rs 261

Sell Jindal Steel with a stop loss above Rs 390

Buy IGL with a stop loss below Rs 365