Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Sun Pharma, IGL, Bosch and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 gave up early gains in a volatile session on Wednesday, a day after official data showed the country's GDP expanded 8.7 percent in the year ended March 2022 as expected.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 15,200 with a stop loss at Rs 14,400
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 160 with a stop loss at Rs 152
Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 875
Buy Zee for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 246
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss above Rs 955
Sell Gujarat State Petronet with a stop loss above Rs 261
Sell Jindal Steel with a stop loss above Rs 390
Buy IGL with a stop loss below Rs 365
