Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, DLF and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note amid cautious gains across Asian markets despite a record close on Wall Street overnight. At 8:52 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were down 14.5 points or 0.08 percent at 17,085, signalling a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets rose cautiously as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data. A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks were tightening again with eight of nine Asian countries reporting longer delivery times.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.20 percent to hit a five-week high. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.10 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI index fell 0.60 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the technology stocks Nasdaq Composite index hit a record high, and the other two main indices finished marginally higher for the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 325

Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,324

Buy Indian Hotels Company for a target of Rs 157 with a stop loss at Rs 142.5

Sell Infosys below Rs 1,670 for a target of Rs 1,650 with a stop loss at Rs 1,682

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy SBI Life for a target price of Rs 1,245 with a stop loss at Rs 1,200

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 810 with a stop loss at Rs 790

Buy Pidilite Industries for a target of Rs 2,350 with a stop loss at Rs 2,285

Sell M&M for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 780

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.