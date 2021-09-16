  • Home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Ashok Leyland, PNB and more

market | IST

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Ashok Leyland, PNB and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note amid weakness in other markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. At 8:54 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down five points at 17,528.5, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.
Shares in other Asian markets gave up initial gains to move lower dragged by China and Hong Kong. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite indices were down half a percent each, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gauge was down 1.4 percent.
On Wall Street, the three main indices rose 0.7-0.9 percent on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices boosted energy shares and a raft of positive US data supported bets that growth in the world’s biggest economy should remain strong.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were unchanged in early Asian trade, suggesting a flat start in the US on Thursday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 132 with a stop loss at Rs 125
Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,185 with a stop loss at Rs 1,160
Buy Bharti Airtel for a target price of Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 710
Sell BPCL for a target price of Rs 484 with a stop loss at Rs 495
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,095 with a stop loss at Rs 1,037
Buy PNB for a target of Rs 41 with a stop loss at Rs 38
Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 845
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 125
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.