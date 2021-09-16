Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Ashok Leyland, PNB and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note amid weakness in other markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. At 8:54 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down five points at 17,528.5, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

Shares in other Asian markets gave up initial gains to move lower dragged by China and Hong Kong. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite indices were down half a percent each, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gauge was down 1.4 percent.

On Wall Street, the three main indices rose 0.7-0.9 percent on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices boosted energy shares and a raft of positive US data supported bets that growth in the world’s biggest economy should remain strong.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were unchanged in early Asian trade, suggesting a flat start in the US on Thursday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 132 with a stop loss at Rs 125

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,185 with a stop loss at Rs 1,160

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target price of Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 710

Sell BPCL for a target price of Rs 484 with a stop loss at Rs 495

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,095 with a stop loss at Rs 1,037

Buy PNB for a target of Rs 41 with a stop loss at Rs 38

Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 845

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 125