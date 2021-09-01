Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mindtree, IGL, Marico and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note amid weakness across global markets. At 8:41 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 14 points or 0.08 percent at 17,139.50.

Elsewhere in Asia, equities trimmed their recent gains in cautious trade on Wednesday amid worries about slowing global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.40 percent, edging off a three-week high hit on Tuesday. In the past two weeks, the index had regained much of the ground lost a few weeks earlier when markets globally dropped, spooked by the possibility that the US central bank was moving closer to tapering its asset purchases.

The dollar inched back from three-week lows.

Overnight, Wall Street indices fell 0.04-0.13 percent after US consumer confidence hit a six-month low amid soaring Covid-19 infections and rising inflation.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HPCL for a target price of Rs 277 with a stop loss at Rs 260

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 562 with a stop loss at Rs 537

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss of Rs 208

Buy Max Financial Services for a target of Rs 1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,073

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Mindtree for a target price of Rs 3,690 with a stop loss at Rs 3,590

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 4,080 with a stop loss at Rs 3,950

Buy Marico for a target of Rs 555 with a stop loss at Rs 538

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 227

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.