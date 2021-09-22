Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: L&T, Tech Mahindra, Can Fin Homes and more

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a muted note tracking weakness in other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. At 8:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down 21 points or 0.1 percent at 17,540.5. Investors globally awaited updates from the US central bank's policy meeting due later in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets made a cautious start amid concerns about the fallout from a looming failure at Chinese realty company Evergrande and anticipation the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6 percent.

Globally, financial markets have calmed following a sharp selloff on Monday, as analysts have downplayed the threat of Evergrande’s troubles becoming a ' Lehman moment'

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2 percent, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a mildly positive start in the US on Wednesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy L&T for a target price of Rs 1,750 with a stop loss at Rs 1,700

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,480 with a stop loss at Rs 1,445

Sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 6,680 with a stop loss at Rs 6,870

Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 585

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance above Rs 1,651 for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,632

Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 612

Buy Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,475 with a stop loss at Rs 2,410

Sell HAL below Rs 1,340 for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1360