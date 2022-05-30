Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week in the green after scaling three-week closing highs on Friday. Positive global cues are likely to keep the sentiment upbeat on Dalal Street.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were up 132 points or 0.8 percent at 16,469 as of 7:39 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy United Spirits for targets of Rs 840-850 and Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 720

Buy M&M for a target of Rs 971 with a stop loss at Rs 941

Buy Exide for a target of Rs 153 with a stop loss at Rs 142

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,500 with a stop loss at Rs 1,445

Buy Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 575 with a stop loss at Rs 545

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 710

Sell Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,438

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss at Rs 750