Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Hotels, Coforge and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session in the red, retreating from nearly one-month highs, as Dalal Street tracked a lacklustre trend across Asia following a holiday on Wall Street overnight. Financial and IT shares were the biggest drags on the headline indices, though gains in auto shares lent some support.

All eyes are now on India's official GDP data for the January-March period due later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy ABB for a target of Rs 2,455 with a stop loss at Rs 2,350

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 229 with a stop loss at Rs 216.5

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,844

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 232

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,460

Sell Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 575

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss at Rs 227