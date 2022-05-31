Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Hotels, Coforge and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session in the red, retreating from nearly one-month highs, as Dalal Street tracked a lacklustre trend across Asia following a holiday on Wall Street overnight. Financial and IT shares were the biggest drags on the headline indices, though gains in auto shares lent some support.
All eyes are now on India's official GDP data for the January-March period due later in the day.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy ABB for a target of Rs 2,455 with a stop loss at Rs 2,350
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 229 with a stop loss at Rs 216.5
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,844
Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 246 with a stop loss at Rs 232
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,460
Sell Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 575
Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss at Rs 227
Buy Trent with a stop loss at Rs 1,077