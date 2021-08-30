Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI Life, Coforge, ACC and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note amid gains across Asian equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors had expected in a long-awaited speech on Friday. At 8:54 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 90 points or 0.54 percent at 16,815, signalling a strong opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Investors around the globe had been waiting to see whether Powell, who was speaking at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, would give a clear indication of his views on timing of the US central bank's tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates to start removing monetary stimulus.

Equities in other Asian markets started the week with gains while the dollar was not far off two-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32 percent. Japan's Nikkei edged higher soon after the bell.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading 0.04 percent higher, indicating a flat start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 452 with a stop loss at Rs 432

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,225 with a stop loss at Rs 1,164

Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 133 with a stop loss at Rs 125

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Coforge for a target price of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,000

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,205 with a stop loss at Rs 1,170

Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,385 with a stop loss at Rs 2,325

Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 695 with a stop loss at Rs 720