Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HDFC Life, Jubilant FoodWorks, IRCTC and more

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note amid losses across other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were down 26 points or 0.16 percent at 16,654.50, hinting at a sluggish opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high Covid-19 cases worldwide. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.22 percent. The global inflationary pulse was in the headlines as the South Korean central bank raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent -- the first major economy in Asia to do so.

Overnight on Wall Street, the key indices edged higher with the S&P 500 gauge clocking its 51st record closing high of the year, up 0.22 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 765 with a stop loss of Rs 795

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss of Rs 679

Sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 6,610 with a stop loss of Rs 6,755

Buy LIC Housing for a target of Rs 396 with a stop loss of Rs 378

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target price of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss of Rs 3,780

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss of Rs 3,800

Buy IRCTC for a target price of Rs 2,665 with a stop loss of Rs 2,615

Sell ZEEL for a target of Rs 167 with a stop loss of Rs 172

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.