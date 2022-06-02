Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 slipped into the red after a flat start on Thursday amid weakness across global markets, as concerns arose that latest economic data might do nothing to push the Fed off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,385 with a stop loss below Rs 2,290

Buy Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 346 with a stop loss below Rs 325

Buy ICICI Pru for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss below Rs 534

Sell Alembic Pharmaceuticals for a target of Rs 700 with a stop loss below Rs 735

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,830

Buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss below Rs 1,980

Sell REC with a stop loss above Rs 121

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss below Rs 2,550