Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HDFC Bank, ZEEL and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note amid weak Asian cues. At 8:45 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India — were trading 41 points lower, or 0.25 percent, at 16,487.

Shares in other Asian markets fell on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world race to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, nudging back toward the lows for the year touched last month.

Chinese blue chips were hanging onto gains of 0.3 percent, perhaps in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8 percent, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Bank for a taget price of Rs 1,555 with a stop loss at Rs 1,514

Buy Reliance Industries for a target price of Rs 2,185 with a stop loss at Rs 2,127

Buy Bata for a target price of Rs 1,740 with a stop loss at Rs 1,690

Sell M&M Financial for a target price of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 154

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Bank for a target price of Rs 718 with a stop loss at Rs 695

Buy Divi's Labs for a target price of Rs 5,020 with a stop loss at Rs 4,900

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 3,820 with a stop loss at Rs 3,750

Sell Zee Entertainment for a target price of Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 185

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.