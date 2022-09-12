Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green on Monday tracking gains across most other global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,250
Buy FSL for a target of Rs 124 with a stop loss at Rs 113.50
Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 795 with a stop loss at Rs 730
Sell PVR for a target of Rs 1,770 with a stop loss at Rs 1,860
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 213
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,380
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,480
Sell ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss at Rs 1,243
