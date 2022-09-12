By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green on Monday tracking gains across most other global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,250

Buy FSL for a target of Rs 124 with a stop loss at Rs 113.50

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 795 with a stop loss at Rs 730

Sell PVR for a target of Rs 1,770 with a stop loss at Rs 1,860

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 213

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,380

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,480

Sell ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss at Rs 1,243