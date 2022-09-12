    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HDFC Bank, PVR, Apollo Hospitals and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 —  opened in green on Monday tracking gains across most other global markets.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,250
    Buy FSL for a target of Rs 124 with a stop loss at Rs 113.50
    Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 795 with a stop loss at Rs 730
    Sell PVR for a target of Rs 1,770 with a stop loss at Rs 1,860
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 213
    Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,380
    Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,480
    Sell ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss at Rs 1,243
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST

