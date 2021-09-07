Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HCL Tech, Infosys, Granules and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note despite gains across other Asian markets. At 8:50 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 4.5 points at 17,423.50.

Asian stocks moved higher cautiously on Tuesday led by Japanese equities, which hit a five-month peak on expectations that the country’s new prime minister could spur a recovery with improved measures to tackle the pandemic and its economic impact.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.79 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.13 percent, indicating a positive start ahead on Wall Street following a holiday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Granules for a target of Rs 322 with a stop loss at Rs 338.5

Sell Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 203 with a stop loss at Rs 220

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,765 with a stop loss at Rs 1,715

Buy MGL above Rs 1,196 for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target price of Rs 4,220 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,225 with a stop loss at Rs 1,185

Buy Divi's Labs for a target of Rs 5,280 with a stop loss at Rs 5,150

Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 676 with a stop loss at Rs 694

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.