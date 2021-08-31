Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HCL Tech, Havells, DLF and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a weak note tracking losses across other Asian markets. At 8:47 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were down 38.5 points or 0.23 percent at 16,926, hinting at a sluggish opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets opened lower despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street overnight, as worries about China’s slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3 percent.

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August as Covid-19-related restrictions and high raw material prices pressure manufacturers in the world’s second largest economy, while services activity contracted sharply, national data showed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Beijing cut the amount of time players under the age of 18 can spend on online games to an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays, which analysts expect to continue to weigh in on tech stocks.

In the US, the three main indices rose, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gauges hitting record highs as tech stocks jumped after the Federal Reserve's dovish comments eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus and boosted optimism around an economic recovery.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 808 with a stop loss at Rs 772

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 315

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,553

Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 6,900 with a stop loss at Rs 6,740

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,250

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,180 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 2,735 with a stop loss at Rs 2,675

Sell Sun TV for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 490

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.