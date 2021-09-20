  • Home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Glenmark, Trent, Navin Fluorine and more

market | IST

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Glenmark, Trent, Navin Fluorine and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness in other Asian markets ahead of the Fed's policy meeting this week. At 8:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down 161.5 points or 0.9 percent at 17,440, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets slid ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4 percent following last week's fall of 2.5 percent, amid thin trade on account of holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.9 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting weakness ahead on Wall Street. Last week, the US market ended on a soft note after disappointing consumer confidence data. All eyes now are on the US central bank, which is still expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455
Buy Dabur for a target price of Rs 663 with a stop loss at Rs 647
Sell Trent for a target price of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 992
Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 512 with a stop loss at Rs 526
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Navin Fluorine International for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,910
Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 529
Buy HDFC Bank around Rs 1,575 for a target of Rs 1,615 with a stop loss at Rs 1,559
Buy NTPC around Rs 122 for a target of Rs 129 with a stop loss below Rs 119
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.