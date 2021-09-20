Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Glenmark, Trent, Navin Fluorine and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness in other Asian markets ahead of the Fed's policy meeting this week. At 8:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were down 161.5 points or 0.9 percent at 17,440, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets slid ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4 percent following last week's fall of 2.5 percent, amid thin trade on account of holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.9 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting weakness ahead on Wall Street. Last week, the US market ended on a soft note after disappointing consumer confidence data. All eyes now are on the US central bank, which is still expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455

Buy Dabur for a target price of Rs 663 with a stop loss at Rs 647

Sell Trent for a target price of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 992

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 512 with a stop loss at Rs 526

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Navin Fluorine International for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,910

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 529

Buy HDFC Bank around Rs 1,575 for a target of Rs 1,615 with a stop loss at Rs 1,559

Buy NTPC around Rs 122 for a target of Rs 129 with a stop loss below Rs 119