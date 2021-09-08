Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Glenmark, Bharti Airtel, Amara Raja and more

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note despite weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:55 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 35.5 points or 0.20 percent at 17,414.50.

Asian shares retreated from six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the US overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.26 percent in early trade, having posted gains for 11 of the last 12 sessions. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark reversed early losses to trade 0.83 percent higher after revised GDP growth figures beat expectations for the world's third-biggest economy.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite index eked out a gain to a record high, but the other two main indices suffered losses. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.09 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a flat start on Wall Street on Wednesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target price of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 712

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,590 with a stop loss at Rs 1,539

Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 642 with a stop loss at Rs 600

Sell Aarti Industries for a target of Rs 877 with a stop loss at Rs 917

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 680 with a stop loss at Rs 662

Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 430 with a stop loss at Rs 419

Sell Sun TV for a target of Rs 478 with a stop loss at Rs 491

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 520 with a stop loss at Rs 538

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.