Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Dabur, Adani Ports, Coal India and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Monday's session on a strong note, tracking gains in other Asian markets. At 8:42 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 176.5 points or 1.08 percent at 16,582, indicating a gap-up start.

Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces on Monday following last week's thrashing as Covid-19 concerns showed little sign of abating while safe-haven flows lifted the dollar ahead of a key update on US monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which sank 4.8 percent last week to a nine-month trough, rose 0.2 percent in early trade on Monday.

A raft of manufacturing surveys for August due to be released later in the day will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage and especially in Asia.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.31 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Asian Paints for a target price of Rs 3,200 with a stop loss at Rs 3,090

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target price of Rs 6,800 with a stop loss at Rs 6,600

Buy Airtel for a target price of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 608

Sell Coal India for a target price of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 138

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 1,255 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220

Buy Dabur for a target price of Rs 620 with a stop loss at Rs 605

Buy Berger Paints for a target price of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 810

Sell Adani Ports for a target price of Rs 678 with a stop loss at Rs 695

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.