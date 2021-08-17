Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Britannia, HUL, Bajaj Auto and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note amid weakness in other Asian markets. At 8:53 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India — were trading 8 points or 0.05 percent lower at 16,555.

Equities on other Asian markets fell in early trade as growing anxiety over the spike in the Delta variant of Covid-19 infections and a turmoil in Afghanistan eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. The continued spread of new Covid-19 variants and the impact on the global economy have shaken market confidence, with traders looking out for earnings reports from major retailers due later in the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.4 percent lower while US stock futures were down 0.18 percent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index edged up 0.22 percent.

The US market rebounded on Monday, pushing up two of its three major indices, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow gauges hitting record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slipped.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Brittannia for a target price of Rs 3,710 with a stop loss at Rs 3,635

Buy Indian Oil for a target of Rs 112 a stop loss at Rs 105

Sell Biocon for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 373

Sell Shree Cement for a target of Rs 25,000 with a stop loss at Rs 26,500

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HUL for a target price of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,400

Buy JSW Steel for a target price of Rs 772 with a stop loss at Rs 755

Sell Bajaj Auto for a target price of Rs 3,690 with a stop loss at Rs 3,800

Sell LIC Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 388 with a stop loss at Rs 397

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.