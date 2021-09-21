Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Vedanta and more

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets following a selloff on Wall Street overnight. At 8:46 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 71.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,445.

Equities in other Asian markets were caught in the grip of contagion fears as trade resumed in Japan after a holiday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down two percent. Investors remained concerned over China Evergrande amid growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index tumbled 1.7 percent -- its biggest drop in four months. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index of US-listed Chinese shares plummeted 5.4 percent to near 15-month lows hit last month.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start in the US on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target price of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 717

Buy Britannia for a target of Rs 4,145 with a stop loss at Rs 4,045

Sell M&M for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 746

Sell AU Bank for a target of Rs 1,090 with a stop loss at Rs 1,113

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,950 with a stop loss at Rs 2,863

Sell JSW Steel around Rs 636 for a target of Rs 605 with a stop loss at Rs 651

Sell Vedanta around Rs 288 for a target of Rs 275 with a stop loss at Rs 285.5

Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 736 with a stop loss at Rs 766