Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bata, TCS, Glenmark, IGL and more

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid mild gains across other Asian markets. At 8:50 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 31.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,406.5, hinting at a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets started the day on a positive note tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.1 percent higher in early deals.

Investors globally awaited US August inflation data, due later in the

day, for a broad picture of the country's economic recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent, indicating a positive opening in the US on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance for a target price of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 577

Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,645 with a stop loss at Rs 1,588

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 576

Buy Zee for a target of Rs 200 with a stop loss at Rs 180

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target price of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,350

Buy Bata for a target price of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,750

Buy TCS for a target price of Rs 3,920 with a stop loss at Rs 3,800

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 525