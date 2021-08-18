Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bata, IRCTC, TVS and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 53.5 points or 0.32 percent at 16,656.50.

Equities in other Asian markets held near year-to-date lows as overnight losses on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 sweeping through the region. Although MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.19 percent after five days of losses, it was just above year-to-date lows touched in July. Chinese blue chips rose 0.21 percent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were little changed, indicating a flat start ahead on Wall Street. On Tuesday, the three main US indices fell after retail sales came in below expectations and valuations became increasingly stretched.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bata for a target price of Rs 1,780 with a stop loss at Rs 1,708

Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 19,450 with a stop loss at Rs 18,500

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,840 with a stop loss at Rs 2,755

Buy L&T Technology Services for a target of Rs 3,930 with a stop loss at Rs 3,785

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs for a target price of Rs 4,980 with a stop loss at Rs 4,860

Buy IRCTC for a target price of Rs 2,710 with a stop loss at Rs 2,640

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,060 with a stop loss at Rs 2,980

Sell TVS Motor for a target price of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 536

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.