Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Dalal Street is likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains in global markets. At 8:48 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 41.5 points or 0.25 percent at 16,318.50.

Equities in other Asian markets traded largely higher, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was last seen trading up 0.65 percent and China's Shanghai Composite up 0.06 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gauge was up 0.69 percent.

On Wall Street, US indices rose on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing at record highs, as economically sensitive value stocks gained with the US Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infra package.

The bill -- which now heads to the House of Representatives -- could provide the nation’s biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cummins for a target price of Rs 985 with a stop loss at Rs 924

Sell Grasim for a target of Rs 1,455 with a stop loss at Rs 1,506

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,745 with a stop loss at Rs 2,640

Buy M&M for a target price of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 770

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target price of Rs 4,130 with a stop loss at Rs 4,010

Buy PVR for a target price of Rs 1,440 with a stop loss at Rs 1,400

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target price of Rs 1,845 with a stop loss at Rs 1,790

Sell Bajaj Auto for a target price of Rs 3,740 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.