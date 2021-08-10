Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Dalal Street is likely to have a muted start on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:43 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were down 11 points or 0.07 percent at 16,261.

Equities in other Asian markets weakened amid persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4 percent, as Korea's KOSPI index fell 0.56 percent and China's blue-chip index shed 0.33 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three benchmark indices ended on a soft note. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was down 0.03 percent.

Oil recovered after a day after falling as much as 4 percent. Brent crude futures were up by $0.25 at $69.29.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC for a target price of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss below Rs 2,590

Buy Kotak Bank for a target of Rs 1,825 with a stop loss below Rs 1,760

Sell Apollo Hospital for a target of Rs 3,920 with a stop loss at Rs 4,046

Buy Ashok Leyland around Rs 130 for a target of Rs 138 with a stop loss at Rs 126.5

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints for a target price of Rs 3,035 with a stop loss at Rs 2,960

Buy Godrej Consumer Products for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 965

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,685 with a stop loss at Rs 1,645

Sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 6,980 with a stop loss at Rs 7,160

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.