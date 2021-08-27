Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: Tata Consumer, BPCL, AU Small Finance Bank and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a mildly positive note amid weakness across most global markets, as investors turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. At 8:41 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 12.5 points or 0.07 percent at 16,680.50.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.46 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three key indices fell around half a percent each. Remarks from the Federal Reserve's more hawkish policy makers and a deadly attack in Afghanistan also subdued sentiment and helped the dollar gain against a basket of its peers.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Federal Bank for a target price of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 80.5

Buy Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 880 with a stop loss at Rs 840

Buy BPCL above Rs 471 for a target of Rs 488 with a stop loss at Rs 464

Sell Jindal Steel for a target of Rs 355 with a stop loss at Rs 379

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy AU Small Bank for a target price of Rs 1,410 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services for a target of Rs 165 with a stop loss at Rs 151

Buy Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) for a target of Rs 4,900 with a stop loss at Rs 4,670