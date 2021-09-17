  • Home>
  • Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and more

market | IST

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note despite muted trade in other Asian markets. At 8:49 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 90 points or half a percent at 17,695.5, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets were steady in early deals but headed for a weekly loss of more than 2.5 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered initial losses to trade flat. Chinese data this week suggested growth in the world's second-largest economy will slow in the second half of this year.
Overnight on Wall Street, two of the three key indices fell 0.2 percent each, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1 percent. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade on Friday, suggesting a muted start ahead in the US later in the day.
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Canara Bank for a target price of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 163
Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,650 with a stop loss at Rs 7,350
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,500-2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Canara Bank for a target price of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 162.9
Buy Shriram Transport Finance Corp for a target of Rs 1,440 with a stop loss at Rs 1,389
Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 5,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820
Sell JSW Steel below Rs 683 for a target of Rs 660 with a stop loss at Rs 692
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.