Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note despite muted trade in other Asian markets. At 8:49 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index — were up 90 points or half a percent at 17,695.5, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets were steady in early deals but headed for a weekly loss of more than 2.5 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered initial losses to trade flat. Chinese data this week suggested growth in the world's second-largest economy will slow in the second half of this year.

Overnight on Wall Street, two of the three key indices fell 0.2 percent each, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1 percent. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade on Friday, suggesting a muted start ahead in the US later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Canara Bank for a target price of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 163

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,650 with a stop loss at Rs 7,350

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,500-2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank for a target price of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 162.9

Buy Shriram Transport Finance Corp for a target of Rs 1,440 with a stop loss at Rs 1,389

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 5,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820

Sell JSW Steel below Rs 683 for a target of Rs 660 with a stop loss at Rs 692