Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, the first day of the June F&O series, tracking strength across global markets amid waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 135

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 711 with a stop loss at Rs 685

Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,608

Buy Strides Arcolab for a target of Rs 339 with a stop loss at Rs 313

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Bharat Dynamics for a target of Rs 770-780 with a stop loss at Rs 720

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,650-2,675 with a stop loss at Rs 2,550