Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, the first day of the June F&O series, tracking strength across global markets amid waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 135
Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 711 with a stop loss at Rs 685
Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,608
Buy Strides Arcolab for a target of Rs 339 with a stop loss at Rs 313
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Bharat Dynamics for a target of Rs 770-780 with a stop loss at Rs 720
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,650-2,675 with a stop loss at Rs 2,550
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.