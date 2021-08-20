Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: ACC, Coal India, TCS and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a flat note amid continuing weakness in other Asian markets. At 8:38 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 8 points or 0.05 percent at 16,347.

Equities in other Asian markets extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75 percent. Chinese blue chips fell 1.22 percent and Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.53 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures fell 0.26 percent, indicating a weak start ahead on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index ended a choppy session on Thursday modestly higher as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Fed might temper its monetary stimulus. US jobs data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC around Rs 2,335-2,325 for a target price of Rs 2,410 with a stop loss at Rs 2,304

Sell BEL for a target price of Rs 165 with a stop loss at Rs 176

Sell Coal India for a target of Rs 133 with a stop loss at Rs 140.6

Buy ICICI Lombard GI around Rs 1,470-1,465 for a target price of Rs 1,510 with a stop loss at Rs 1,448

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 780

Buy McDowell for a target price of Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 700

Sell TCS for a target price of Rs 3,450 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600

