Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Dalal Street is likely to start Friday's session on a flat-to-negative note amid weakness in other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were down 16 points or 0.10 percent at 16,363.50.

Most Asian markets fell despite record highs hit elsewhere globally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59 percent, halting a three-day winning run. Japan's Nikkei 22 index dropped 0.6 percent. Overnight, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit a new record high.

On Wall Street, and the Dow and S&P 500 indices hit record closing highs for a third straight day. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.35 percent.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries above Rs 736 for a target price of Rs 760 with a stop loss at Rs 728

Buy GAIL for a target price of Rs 156 with a stop loss at Rs 147.5

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,660 with a stop loss at Rs 1,605

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 125 with a stop loss at Rs 117

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy ICICI Bank for a target price of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 697

Buy Titan for a target price of Rs 1,890 with a stop loss at Rs 1,790

Buy Century Textiles for a target price of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 745

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.