Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Dalal Street is likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after metal stocks helped benchmark indices rebound in a volatile session as midcaps trimmed losses. At 8:48 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 35 points or 0.21 percent at 16,329.

Equities in other Asian markets failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.35 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices closed at record highs, as data indicated US inflation growth may have peaked, easing fears the Fed would rush to reduce its economic support. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge, however, ended 0.16 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Reliance for a target price of Rs 2,175 with a stop loss at Rs 2,094

Buy Pidilite for a target price of Rs 2,310 with a stop loss at Rs 2,239

Sell Shree Cement for a target of Rs 25,500 with a stop loss at Rs 27,000

Buy Tata Chemicals for a target price of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 849

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy RIL for a target price of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,090

Buy Vedanta for a target price of Rs 345 with a stop loss at Rs 315

Buy Sumitomo Chemical for a target price of Rs 430 with a stop loss at Rs 388

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.