Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Dalal Street is likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after metal stocks helped benchmark indices rebound in a volatile session as midcaps trimmed losses. At 8:48 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 35 points or 0.21 percent at 16,329.
Equities in other Asian markets failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.35 percent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices closed at record highs, as data indicated US inflation growth may have peaked, easing fears the Fed would rush to reduce its economic support. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge, however, ended 0.16 percent lower.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Reliance for a target price of Rs 2,175 with a stop loss at Rs 2,094
Buy Pidilite for a target price of Rs 2,310 with a stop loss at Rs 2,239
Sell Shree Cement for a target of Rs 25,500 with a stop loss at Rs 27,000
Buy Tata Chemicals for a target price of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 849
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy RIL for a target price of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,090
Buy Vedanta for a target price of Rs 345 with a stop loss at Rs 315
Buy Sumitomo Chemical for a target price of Rs 430 with a stop loss at Rs 388
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.