Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Tata Consumer, Ambuja, Petronet and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Thursday's session deep in the red tracking a global sell-off, as concerns resurfaced about rising inflation and its impact on world economic growth. Losses across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares being the biggest drags.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell PowerGrid for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 232
Sell Torrent Power for a target of Rs 418 with a stop loss at Rs 440.5
Sell Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 348 with a stop loss at Rs 366
Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 215
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 780 with a stop loss at Rs 740
Sell Indian Oil Corporation for a target of Rs 110 with a stop loss at Rs 120