Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Tata Chemicals, Eicher Motors, Lupin and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a higher tracking gains across global markets . At 8:51 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 98 points or 0.6 percent at 17,076, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets continued to rally as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI and Singapore's Straits Times were up 0.3 percent each.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's three main indices ended 0.7-1.2 percent higher in a broad rally after upbeat economic data.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,175 with a stop loss at Rs 1,114

Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 108 with a stop loss at Rs 101

Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,460

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 736 with a stop loss of Rs 708

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Tata Chemicals for targets of Rs 900 and Rs 920 with a stop loss at Rs 870

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 885