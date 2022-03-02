Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Marico, Colgate-Palmolive and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets amid persistent geopolitical tensions as investors tracked newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 fell as much as 1.5 percent after a gap-down opening. The 30-scrip index fell as much as 838.9 points to 55,408.4 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 16,547.4, down 246.5 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets declined and oil rates surged to their highest since 2014. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures eked out a gain of 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 1.6-1.8 percent, with financial stocks bearing the brunt for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Marico with a stop loss at Rs 486

Sell IndiGo with a stop loss at Rs 1,894

Sell M&M with a stop loss at Rs 807

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 5,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,700