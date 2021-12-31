Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Coforge, Hindustan Unilever, Mindtree and more

Indian shares are likely to start the last trading session of 2021 on a muted note. At 8:30 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 3.5 points at 17,291.5, suggesting a flat start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets rose on Friday amid thin trade as several regions were closed for the New Year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count.
China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in Asia. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 0.2-0.3 percent lower despite strong US data including a drop in weekly claims for unemployment benefits.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Cipla for a target price of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 943
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 6,000 with a stop loss at Rs 5,840
Buy HEG for a target of Rs 1,945 with a stop loss at Rs 1,810
Sell IEX for a target of Rs 235 with a stop loss at Rs 253
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever for a target of Rs 2,400 with a stop loss at Rs 2,310
Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 4,800 with a stop loss at Rs 4,710
Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 567
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.